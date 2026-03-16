'Fantastic Way to Get Around': Norwegian Ambassador Left Awestruck At Delhi Metro; Calls It 'Fast, Clean, Super-Efficient' | How Internet Reacted | Image: X/@NorwayAmbIndia

New Delhi: The Norwegian Ambassador to India May-Elin Stener was left awestruck after she took a ride of the Delhi Metro, so much so, that she described the national capital's lifeline mode of commute as “fast, clean and super-efficient.” The ambassador even repented for not trying this “fantastic” way of commute earlier and emphasised that she is definitely going to use it again.

"Tried the Delhi Metro for the first time this weekend! 🚇 Fast, clean & super-efficient. A fantastic way to get around in Delhi. Should have done this sooner! Will definitely use it again," Stener said.

She has even gone ahead to post some pictures of herself on her official X handle along with a video of the train swishing past the metro station. While one photo depicted her posing at the entrance of the Khan Market Metro Station, a popular hangout spot in the capital, another showed her happily enjoying her ride seated.

How Internet Reacted

Stener's post quickly garnered quick attention online with many going ahead to praise her decision to use public transport.

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"Good to see person like Norway's Ambassador using Public transport. Truly exemplary," one of the users commented.

"I will try it too the next time I'm in Delhi," another said.

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