Suspect Face Revealed: Umar Nabi, Doctor Linked to Faridabad Terror Module, Drove Explosive-Laden Car Used In Delhi Blast

Suspect Face Revealed: Umar Nabi, A Doctor Linked to Faridabad Terror Module, Behind the Wheel Of Explosive-Laden Car Used in Delhi Blast | Image: Republic

The face of Dr. Umar Nabi, the suspected driver of the white Hyundai i20 that exploded near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, has been revealed.

According to sources, Dr. Nabi, a resident of Koil in Pulwama, was seen driving the car minutes before the blast, as captured in the CCTV footage accessed from the location. Police sources confirmed that the footage was shared with the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), who identified the man as Dr. Umar Nabi, a doctor reportedly linked to the Faridabad terror module. CCTV videos show him wearing a black mask while driving the vehicle.

Suspect Dr. Umar Nabi

Face Revealed. Who Was Dr Umar Nabi?

Sources informed that the investigative officials have identified Dr. Umar Nabi as a doctor-turned-suspect in the Red Fort blast case linked to the Faridabad terror module. Umar Nabi, a resident of Anantnag, was working as an Assistant Professor at Al-Falah University, Faridabad. He had completed his MBBS from the Government Medical College, Srinagar, before moving to Delhi.

Police sources stated that Dr. Nabi had been absconding and was under the radar for suspected links to a terror module operating from Faridabad. Intelligence agencies suspect the Red Fort blast to be a Fidayeen (suicide) attack, using high-grade explosives planted inside the car.

A DNA test is now underway to confirm if the body recovered from the blast site is indeed that of Dr. Umar Nabi.

How the i20 Reached Red Fort

According to police sources, the Hyundai i20 entered Delhi from Haryana via Badarpur. CCTV footage has traced the car’s movement from the Badarpur border to the Red Fort parking lot near the Golden Mosque, where it remained parked for nearly three hours.

The car entered the area around 3:19 PM and was seen leaving at 6:22 PM, just minutes before the explosion occurred at 6.52 PM.

The car, believed to have been purchased last month in the name of Amir, was paid for by Dr. Umar Nabi himself. Another suspect, Tariq from Pulwama, who helped in procuring the vehicle, has been detained for questioning.

Delhi Blast: A Suicide Attack

Preliminary investigations by the Delhi Police Special Cell and intelligence agencies suggested that a huge amount of high-grade explosives was planted and detonated inside the vehicle, indicating a possible suicide bombing.

Traces of ammonium nitrate have been found at the blast site, and a forensic report is expected to confirm the exact nature of the explosive material.

Officials from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and National Security Guard (NSG) are analysing samples to determine the type and origin of the explosives.

Massive Security In And Around the National Capital

More than 200 police personnel are scanning CCTV footage along routes connecting Badarpur, Outer Ring Road, Kashmiri Gate, and Red Fort.

The Delhi Police Special Cell is also coordinating with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Faridabad Crime Branch to track more possible suspects. At least 13 people are being questioned currently, and several hotel searches were conducted overnight in Paharganj and Daryaganj.

Probe officials are also expected to perform a tower dump analysis to trace suspicious phone activity near the Red Fort around the time of the explosion.