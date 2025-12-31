Faridabad Gang Rape: 25-Year-Old Woman Assaulted On Her Way Back Home, 2 Arrested

Noida: Faridabad police have arrested two men in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 25-year-old woman. A case was registered based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family in the early hours of December 30.

According to the police, the woman lives with her mother and is separated from her husband. On the night of December 29, she reportedly left her mother’s house around 8:30 PM after an argument and went to a female friend’s place. Around 12:30 AM, she started from there to get back home. When she reached Metro Chowk, the woman was speaking to auto-rickshaw drivers to get a ride and at that time, a van stopped and the occupants offered to drop her home.

The complaint further alleged that after she got into the vehicle, the two accused took her towards Gurugram and raped her at a secluded area near a forest.

The victim sustained serious head injuries and required 12 stitches. Police informed that an FIR was registered immediately after receiving the complaint, and both accused, residents of Faridabad, were arrested.

Faridabad Police PRO, Sub-Inspector Yashpal Singh said that swift action was taken and a case was registered under the relevant sections. “The Crime Branch team acted promptly, arrested both the accused, and recovered the vehicle. Further questioning of the suspects is underway,” he added.

Further investigation in the case is ongoing. More details awaited.