Faridabad Horror: 3-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into 250-Ft Borewell, 10-Hour Rescue Ends In Tragedy

Faridabad: A three-year-old girl died after falling into a 250-foot-deep borewell in Faridabad’s Seehi village, triggering a nearly 10-hour rescue operation involving multiple agencies.

The child was pulled out of the borewell at around 3.50 am on Monday. She was found without any movement and was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

How Did She Fall Into The Borewell?

The incident took place on Sunday evening, with officials putting the time of the accident at around 6 pm. Neha was playing with other children near a tractor parked close to the borewell. She had climbed onto the tractor with the other children when she allegedly slipped and fell into the open borewell.

Her family and locals raised the alarm, following which police and rescue teams reached the spot. The control room received information at around 7.45 pm, and the NDRF team arrived at approximately 9.05 pm.

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The borewell reportedly belongs to the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad and had remained closed for nearly 10 years. According to the child’s father, Ramdin, its lid had been removed a few days before the accident.

Lights, Camera Used As Rescue Teams Race Against Time

The NDRF and Haryana SDRF led the rescue effort along with state police, fire services, UP Civil Defence, the medical department and the municipal corporation.

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With darkness making the operation difficult, powerful lights were installed around the site. A camera was also lowered into the borewell to keep track of the child’s condition. During the operation, rescuers reportedly heard Neha crying from inside.

After several hours of efforts, the child was finally brought out at around 3.50 am. She was immediately taken for medical treatment but could not be saved.

NDRF Deputy Commandant Kunal Tiwari said the rescue operation was conducted jointly by the various agencies and confirmed that the girl was sent for medical treatment after being brought out.

Mother Recounts The Frightening Moments

The child’s mother, distressed over the incident, said the child had gone towards a shop before falling into the borewell. Speaking to ANI, she said, “She was going to the shop. I have no idea how deep this borewell is. Everyone arrived at the spot. I have four daughters. She used to go out to play like this before. People are saying she will be brought out safely.”