Faridabad Man Kills Daugther-in-Law, Buries Body In 10-Foot Drainage Pit, Files Missing Complaint With Police

Faridabad: A shocking case has emerged from Haryana's Faridabad where a 24-year-old woman's body was recovered from a 10-foot-deep pit in front of her marital home.

The woman, identified as Tanu Singh, was allegedly murdered and buried by her father-in-law. Her decomposed body was recovered from a pit directly outside the Singh family home.

Tanu's father-in-law had filed missing complaint after killing her

Tanu, originally from Shikohabad in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, was married to Arun Singh for less than two years, when on the intervening night of April 21-22, Bhoop Singh, her father-in-law, strangled her to death while his wife and son were not at home.

After the murder, he disposed of the body in a pit that was dug for drainage and filed a missing person's report on April 25, claiming Tanu had disappeared.

Neighbours too seemed to have believed the story as one of them, while speaking to reporters said, “Two months ago there was information that their daughter-in-law ran away, now we heard this and came out to see what happened.”

Bhoop Singh was persistent in pushing his story onto the people regarding Tanu's disappearance. He maintained, "She had gone to the market" stance for a long time.

After weeks of him trying to hide facts, Tanu's sister, Preeti, grew dubious about the whole situation when she called her sister and got no response.

According to Preeti, her sister had been facing harassment over dowry since the very start of her marital life. This also caused Tanu to return to her maternal home and stay there for over a year.

Talking to reporters Preeti said, “Tanu came back to live with us at our maternal home just months after the wedding because she was not being treated well. She stayed with us for over a year. When we finally sent her back, the torture resumed. They wouldn't let her speak to us, not even on phone calls.”

Neighbours recall witnessing Arun and Bhoop Singh digging a pit under the pretext of drainage construction on April 23. Two days later, on April 25, Tanu was reported missing.

Not being able to believe what had happened, one of the neighbours said, "They looked so innocent, nobody could have thought they would do something like this. The family has been living here longer than us, and we have been here for 20-22 years."

Bhoop Singh confessed to killing his daughter-in-law

Bhoop Singh confessed to his horrific crime during interrogation and now the police are investigating the possible roles of other family members and if any one of them had prior knowledge about this. The First Information Report (FIR) named four family members including Bhoop Singh, his wife Sonia, son Arun, and daughter Kajal.