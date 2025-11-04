Faridabad Man Shoots At Girl He Had Been ‘Stalking’ For Days | WATCH

Faridabad: A CCTV video has surfaced in Faridabad where a man is seen shooting at a girl in broad daylight before throwing away the gun and fleeing the spot.

The incident took place outside a private library that the 17-year-old girl and the accused often attended for study sessions. The authorities claim that the suspect anticipated the girl's arrival and knew her daily schedule. The man was seen waiting for the girl at the spot in the CCTV footage, which was made public soon after the incident.

The CCTV footage, which clearly shows the man waiting patiently for the girl's arrival while carrying a gun, surfaced all over social media platforms shortly after the incident took place.

According to preliminary investigations, the accused had been keeping an eye on the girl's whereabouts and her daily routine of visiting the library. The girl is still undergoing medical treatment. The girl reportedly told the police that the accused had been stalking her for several days and had even harassed her in the past.

“I know the accused. He had been troubling me for a long time,” she told the police. According to the police officials, the accused threw the gun at the scene after firing at the girl. The police authorities found a homemade gun at the site shortly after the incident took place. The search for the accused is still on, a police spokesperson said.