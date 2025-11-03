Updated 3 November 2025 at 19:25 IST
From Jodhpur to Jaipur: 24 Hours, 29 deaths, One Stunned State
In an unfortunate string of events, Rajasthan recently witnessed 2 back-to-back horrific accidents in Jodhpur and Jaipur in less than 24 hours. The combined death toll in both the incidents is said to be 29 people.
In a series of unfortunate events, Rajasthan is reeling from the shock of 2 back-to-back horrific road accidents in less than 24 hours that claimed about 28 lives.
On Sunday night, a tempo traveller rammed into a stationary tractor in Bapini village of Phalodi district in Jodhpur. The incident claimed at least 15 lives. In an interview with the media, Police Commissioner Om Prakash Paswan said, "A road accident occurred in which a few people were tragically killed. We are arranging treatment for the injured. A green corridor is being established to quickly transport the injured to a facility where they can receive proper medical treatment. The administration is focused on saving the lives of those injured and will release further details as more information becomes available."
Before the shock was processed by all, disaster struck a second time on Monday, this time in Jaipur, where the driver of a dumper truck lost control of the vehicle.
The speeding dumper truck first crashed violently into a car before overturning onto three other vehicles, claiming no less than 14 lives. The incident triggered a massive pile-up of more than half a dozen vehicles in the Loha Mandi area of Jaipur.
Unsurprisingly, the string of incidents has raised questions about road safety in the state. Rajasthan’s BJP President, while reacting to the tragic news, said, “Incidents are happening one after another, yet our drivers still don't understand. Now, seriousness is needed. Yesterday’s Phalodi accident was tragic, and today, another accident has claimed several lives. It’s very unfortunate.”
He further encouraged the citizens to follow traffic rules properly, requesting them to drive slowly and exercise caution.
Reactions from the government
PM Narendra Modi and Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma have both reacted to the horrific incidents and sent their condolences to the bereaved families. The PM has also promised an ex gratia of 2 lakhs for the next of kin of the deceased individuals and Rs. 50,000 for those injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.
Lack of road safety awareness
Both incidents reflect a general lack of road safety awareness, with violations of basic traffic rules leading to the heart-wrenching incidents. In the Jaipur incident, the driver, allegedly, was completely drunk, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle, while in the case of Jodhpur it was reckless speeding that ended up becoming a fatal incident.
Despite strict traffic laws put in place by the authorities, such violations and the wreckage stemming from them are a stark reminder of why it is becoming extremely important to have better traffic safety awareness.
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 3 November 2025 at 19:25 IST