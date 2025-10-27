Faridabad Teen Commits Suicide After Being Blackmailed With Deepfake Pornographic Images of Sisters

Faridabad’s recently witnessed a tragic incident, when one of the locals committed suicide as a result of constant blackmail.

Rahul, a 19 year-old student, who was a resident of the Baselwa Colony under the Old Police Station area, consumed lethal tablets to take his own life. According to reports, he was being blackmailed with fake pornographic images of himself and his sisters that were created using AI. An FIR has been lodged against two individuals, Sahil and Neeraj Bharti, by the police related to the incident and an investigation is underway to gain further insights into the matter.

According to the father of the deceased teen, Manoj Bharti, Rahul’s behaviour has been concerning for the last 15 days, as he spoke and ate less and mostly kept himself confined in his room. Around 7 PM on Saturday, he was found by his family after he consumed pesticide tablets. He was rushed to the hospital and breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

He further revealed that Rahul’s phone was hacked 15 days back and the accused used the access to take pictures of him and his sisters and used AI to generate the pornographic images and videos. The individual then sent those pictures to Rahul and demanded Rs.20,000 from him and threatened to go public with the images and videos if he did not comply. The conversation also showed that the accused had encouraged Rahul to commit suicide and even suggested substances that would lead to his death.

Rahul was a second-year B. Com student in the local DAV college who lived with his family in the Baleswa Colony of Faridabad. His family consists of his father, Manoj Bharti, who works as a driver, his mother, and three of his sisters, two of whom are married. Originally the family hails from Siwan, Bihar but have been residents of Faridabad for over 50 years.