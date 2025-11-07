Farmer Lies on Glass Shards in Belagavi Sugarcane Protest, Tensions Rise Over MLA’s Remarks

Belagavi: The sugarcane farmers’ protest in Karnataka took a dramatic turn on Thursday when a farmer lay on a bed of glass shards to express his pain and anger over the government’s silence. The protestors are demanding a fixed price of Rs 3,500 per tonne for sugarcane, saying the current rate of Rs 800 is unfair and below the cost of farming.

The act happened in Gurulapur village, where farmers warned they are ready to sacrifice their lives if their demands are not met. They urged the state government to take quick action and ensure fair prices for their crops.

Meanwhile, a controversy broke out in Indi taluk after a video surfaced showing Congress MLA Yeshavanthrayagouda Patil confronting farmers outside the Bheemashankar Co-operative Sugar Factory. Patil, who is also the factory president, questioned whether the protestors were “real farmers” and threatened to bring 10,000 people to reopen the factory.

His remarks have angered farmer groups, who accused him of arrogance and intimidation. They said the factory should not begin crushing operations without first announcing the sugarcane rate.

Advertisement

The protest, which began earlier this week, has spread across several districts, including Belagavi, Chikkodi, Bailhongal, Mudalagi, Athani, and Hukkeri. With growing public support and political attention, farmers say they will continue their agitation until their demands are met.