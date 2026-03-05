Farooq Abdullah Denounces US-Israel Strikes on Iran, Warns of Global Consequences and Urges India to Clarify Its Stand | Image: File

Srinagar, March 05: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah, on Thursday criticized the US-Israel strikes on Iran, saying no country has the right to impose control over another and warning that the conflict could trigger wider global consequences, even raising fears of a “Third World War”.

Abdullah condemned the attack outright, stressing that no nation has the authority to impose control over another.

“Iran is an independent country. America attacked it; that is wrong. It is wrong to invade any other country. They have done it with Venezuela too. It is unfortunate,” he told reporters here.

Veteran leader urged the Union government to clarify India’s position on the escalating confrontation between Iran and Israel, saying it was New Delhi’s responsibility to present its stance on such a critical international issue.

Pointing to the volatile public mood, Abdullah acknowledged the anger among Muslims over the killing of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamnei in the joint strikes.

However, he appealed for restraint, insisting that demonstrations must remain peaceful.

“Muslims have anger. Protests should take place, but they should be peaceful,” he said.

Warning of broader consequences, Abdullah emphasized that the ripple effects of the war could soon be felt across the world.

“It may lead to something bigger, and in the end, it can start a ‘Third World War’. We do not know about it,” he cautioned, urging responsible handling of the crisis.

Meanwhile, authorities on Thursday said that precautionary restrictions will remain in force across all districts of Kashmir on Friday, following protests in parts of the Valley over the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.