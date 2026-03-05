Iranian Warship Reportedly Sunk After Milan Naval Exercise; Omar Abdullah Warns of Escalation, Urges Calm in Jammu and Kashmir | Image: Republic

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep concern on Thursday over the reported sinking of an Iranian warship, which had just participated in India’s multilateral naval exercise Milan.

The vessel, returning home, was allegedly struck by a US submarine in international waters near Sri Lanka, sparking fears of escalation in West Asia.

Abdullah said the ship and its crew were India’s guests, and the attack has created unease in the Union Territory, especially with many Kashmiri students and residents currently in Iran.

He assured that the state government is coordinating with the Centre to safeguard their return and appealed for calm amid the unfolding crisis.

Reacting to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s decision to file a nomination for the Rajya Sabha, Omar called it an internal matter of Bihar’s political allies while extending best wishes.

On Nepal’s ongoing general elections, he stressed the importance of democratic continuity after the fall of the K. P. Sharma Oli-led government, adding that a new leader has emerged and the people’s verdict will shape the country’s future.

Abdullah further highlighted the administration’s push for entrepreneurship and innovation in agriculture. Under initiatives like Mission Yuva, he said funding is being directed into educational institutions to nurture a startup culture and empower youth.

Pertinently, on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convened a high-level meeting with religious leaders and civil society representatives to address unrest in the Union Territory following recent military strikes in West Asia, which resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The meeting, held at Srinagar’s SKICC, focused on maintaining regional stability and preventing external tensions from spilling into local discord. Participants expressed concern over the evolving situation and extended condolences for the loss of lives in Iran.

Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a post on X, “Chief Minister today interacted with religious leaders and members of civil society in Srinagar in light of recent developments in West Asia. The participants expressed concern over the situation and conveyed their condolences over the loss of lives in Iran.”