Farooq Abdullah Says Pakistan Protects Kashmiris; BJP Slams Remarks as Seditious, Demands Action Against NC Chief

Baramulla: National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Saturday claimed that Pakistan was “protecting” the people of Jammu and Kashmir by repeatedly raising the Kashmir issue at international forums, while alleging that the Centre's intentions towards the region were not good.

Addressing a workers' convention here, Abdullah questioned whether "Kashmiris could expect justice from Delhi" and said, "Pakistan's continued efforts to raise the Kashmir issue internationally were putting pressure on India."

“What can you expect from Delhi? You must have the courage to stand up to them and fight. If you do not, you will be wiped out. Your name and identity will disappear, and no one will even remember you. Our neighbour is constantly after them. It goes everywhere, saying that the Kashmir issue has not been resolved. It is protecting us; otherwise, their intentions are not good. They say one thing but do something entirely different,” Abdullah said.

He further called on people to stand by the truth, warning that their future would remain insecure unless they spoke out and stood firm.

“You must have the courage to stand by the truth. Speaking the truth is not easy, but unless you speak the truth and stand firm by it, your future will never be secure,” he said.

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Abdullah's remarks drew strong criticism from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, who accused him of echoing Pakistan's narrative and questioned his comments on the country's role in Jammu and Kashmir. The remarks triggered sharp reactions from leaders who accused him of making anti-national statements and demanded action against him.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna accused Abdullah of exploiting Kashmiris throughout his political career and said the region's integration into the national mainstream under the Modi government was in the best interests of its people.

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“It is people like Farooq Abdullah who have exploited Kashmir throughout their lives. Farooq Abdullah is responsible for reducing Kashmiris to second-class citizens, and he ought not to be making such statements. It is precisely because of India’s diversity that Kashmir is now integrated into the nation’s mainstream, and every citizen of Kashmir enjoys the same rights as those in the rest of India. Therefore, the current situation in Kashmir-brought about by the Modi government-is what is truly in the best interest of the Kashmiri people. Today, the people of Kashmir are at their happiest, thanks to the Modi government,” Khanna said.

BJP Demands Apology, Calls Remarks Seditious

BJP leader Ravinder Raina termed Abdullah's statement highly condemnable and unfortunate, accusing him of treason and alleging that Pakistan had supported terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir for decades.

“The statement made by Dr. Farooq Abdullah regarding Kashmir and Pakistan is highly condemnable and unfortunate; in fact, Dr. Farooq Abdullah has committed an act of treason. Pakistan is the killer of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Over the last 35 years, Pakistan has sought to turn Jammu and Kashmir into a graveyard and a cremation ground. This is the very same Pakistan that has fostered terrorism within Jammu and Kashmir—providing training, bombs, guns, pistols, ammunition, and grenades to terrorists. How could Pakistan ever be a well-wisher to the people of Jammu and Kashmir?” Raina said.

BJP leader Altaf Thakur also condemned Abdullah's remarks, calling them an attack on the country's unity and integrity and demanding action against the National Conference chief.

“This is an open rebellion against the country. His statement is against the unity and integrity of the country. The National Conference has always been anti-country. The statement made by Farooq Abdullah is completely an anti-country statement. Action should be taken against him,” Thakur said.

BJanata Dal (United) state president G M Shaheen also criticised Abdullah, questioning why the National Conference chief continued to echo Pakistan's narrative despite having held several constitutional positions.

“When a leader like Farooq Abdullah makes such a statement and supports Pakistan, what else can I call it but a misfortune? He has served as a Chief Minister, a member of the Rajya Sabha, and a Member of Parliament; he has worked within the framework of the country’s Constitution—yet, he chooses to speak the language of Pakistan. It is truly shameful. If Jammu and Kashmir is safe, it is because of India. Why does he always echo Pakistan’s narrative? The militancy that has plagued Kashmir since the 1990s was, in part, a consequence of his government. Whenever these people have come to power, they have invariably begun to speak the language of Pakistan. This is nothing new for Farooq Abdullah, but the nation should hold him accountable,” Shaheen said.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma also criticised Abdullah, questioning his allegations against India and asking whether he considered himself separate from the country.

“If we point out that they lack love for the country, they immediately start complaining that such things are being said about them. He himself served as Chief Minister, and now his son is Chief Minister. He has full access to all resources—from across India and everywhere else. Yet, he still makes such accusations. If he claims that India’s intentions were not good, does that mean he views himself as separate from India? He should learn from his own son—Omar Abdullah,” Sharma said.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vinod Bansal also condemned Abdullah's remarks, asserting that Jammu and Kashmir would always remain an integral part of India and questioning his reference to Pakistan.

“Kashmir was, is, and will always remain an integral part of India. They live in India and sing praises of Pakistan. Is Kashmir safe because of Pakistan, or is Kashmir safe by showing India's strength to Pakistan? If this is his statement, then there is no greater treason than this,” Bansal said.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders disagreed with Abdullah's remarks about Pakistan but also raised concerns over the political and administrative situation in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the continued denial of statehood.

Congress leader Ravinder Sharma reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of India and accused Pakistan of spreading terrorism. He cited the Shimla Agreement while arguing that Pakistan had no right to raise the Kashmir issue, and also referred to concerns over the treatment of minorities and the delay in restoring statehood.

“Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, and it will remain an integral part. Pakistan spreads terrorism. Pakistan has no right or claim to raise the issue of Jammu and Kashmir—especially following the Shimla Agreement, in which it was agreed in writing that bilateral issues would be addressed through direct, bilateral engagement. Thirdly, regarding Farooq Abdullah’s remarks: he pointed to the disenfranchisement of minority voters, the use of bulldozers against minorities, and other forms of oppression, noting that there is an elected government in Kashmir. The Congress party is also fighting for this—demanding to know why, despite repeated promises, an undertaking given to the Supreme Court, and discussions in Parliament, statehood is still being denied to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. In that context, we also recognise that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are facing oppression,” Sharma said.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi also disagreed with Abdullah's position, while questioning Pakistan's handling of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“I do not agree with Farooq Abdullah on this. There is no doubt that the BJP government has committed excesses in Kashmir. But what is happening in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)? People there regularly protest against the Pakistani government. If the people in PoK are unhappy and dissatisfied with the Pakistani government, what can Pakistan do about our Kashmir?” Alvi said.

Apart from his remarks on Pakistan and Delhi, Abdullah raised concerns over the implementation of a mandatory two-year service requirement for doctors who pursue medical courses in Jammu and Kashmir. He alleged that a file related to the matter had been pending with the Lieutenant Governor for a year.

“Doctors who come from outside Jammu and Kashmir to pursue MBBS, MD, or MS courses, as well as students who study medicine here, are required to serve for two years in villages, hospitals, and other areas across the region. If they fail to fulfil this requirement, they must pay ₹50 Lakh to the administration. This is a region where a file has been pending with the Lieutenant Governor for a year, yet it has still not been approved.