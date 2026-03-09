Farooq Abdullah Urges HM Amit Shah to Withdraw FIRs Against Youth Detained in Khamenei Protests

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to withdraw cases filed against Kashmiri youth detained during protests following the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Abdullah said that while maintaining law and order is necessary, the sentiments behind the demonstrations should not be overlooked.

“The youth who came out to protest were expressing their concern and distress over events taking place in a country that holds significant cultural and religious importance for many in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

He added that most of those arrested were “very young boys, many of them students, whose future should not be jeopardised because of a moment of emotional expression,”.

Advertisement

Saddling them with criminal cases at such a formative stage, Abdullah warned, could have “long-term consequences that would serve neither justice nor society,”

NC president urged Shah and security agencies to review the FIRs with empathy.

Advertisement

“A compassionate approach at this stage will help reassure families and prevent alienation among the youth. Our society benefits when young people are guided back towards education, responsibility and constructive engagement,” he said.

Abdullah further added that the protests reflected “the deep anguish felt by many people in Jammu and Kashmir over the developments in Iran,” and called on the administration to respond with “wisdom and sensitivity,” keeping in mind the larger objective of peace and stability.

Pertinently, to curb unrest, Jammu and Kashmir Police registered an FIR at the Cyber Police Station against individuals accused of circulating misleading information about the protests.

Officials described it as a “systematic effort” to spread unverified narratives intended to disrupt public order.

Authorities confirmed that several social media profiles have been identified, with individuals linked to them summoned for questioning. Owners of certain news outlets and journalists are also being called to the cyber cell.

A day before the FIR was filed, police issued an advisory urging media organizations to avoid publishing unverified information, speculation, or sensational headlines that could trigger panic.