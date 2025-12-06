Fatal Accident in J&K's Kishtwar, Four of a Family Die as Car Veers Off Drabshalla Link Road

In an unfortunate incident, 4 of a family died on Saturday in the Kishtwar area of Jammu and Kashmir after the car skidded from the road and fell into the gorge. The deceased were all pilgrims who were in the area to visit the highly revered local temple of Sarthal Mata.

The fatal accident occurred on the Drabshalla link road, approximately 25 km from Kishtwar town. According to officials, the family was returning to their home in Dessa village, Doda, after paying respects at the Sarthal Mata temple.

Police said preliminary investigations suggest the car driver lost control while navigating a tricky blind curve, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and fall into the gorge.

Local volunteers immediately rushed to the scene to initiate rescue efforts. Three occupants, including a young girl, were found dead on the spot. A woman, who was pulled from the wreckage, was quickly transported to the district hospital but was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

Advertisement

According to few reports, the deceased have been identified as Ranjeet Singh(35) son of Late Poran Chand, Simran Thakur(21) daughter of Om Prakash, Ashu (6 Month old)daughter of Ranjeet Singh and Jyoti Devi(30) wife of Ranjeet singh all residents of Mangal Thata Dessa.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the full circumstances surrounding the crash.