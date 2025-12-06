Zubeen Garg Death Case: Chargesheet To Be Filed On December 12, Probe Almost Complete, says Assam Police

Guwahati: Assam's Criminal Investigation Department has nearly completed its investigation in the iconic singer Zubeen Garg's death case, and a chargesheet will be filed in this regard on December 12. Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief and Assam Police Special DGP MP Gupta said all crucial evidence related to the singer's death has been received from Singapore where Garg breathed his last.

Gupta in his address informed that the investigation in this high-profile case is being wrapped up and is in an advanced stage. All required documents, forensic findings, and medico-legal reports from Singapore are in hand. Talking about the chargesheet, he added that the charge sheet would be based on oral, electronic, and document-based evidence.

Gupta further pointed out that the entire investigation in this case which was was done as per the provisions of the law.

Zubeen Garg Death Arrests

Zubeen Garg, who enthralled a generation with his soulful singing, died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming near an island in Singapore. Several conspiracy theories floated following The 'Ya Ali' fame singer's death and it also involved a flurry of arrests, where 7 people, including his manager Siddharth Sharma and fest organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta were arrested.

After preliminary probe, Zubeen's cousin and DSP Sandipan Garg has also been arrested. Two of Garg’s PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya, were detained after investigators uncovered financial transactions exceeding ₹1.1 crore from their accounts, as per reports.

Himanta On Garg's Death

While Singapore police, in a statement, brushed all suspicions regarding the singer's death and said they do not suspect any foul play in his demise, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in November that singer Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore was not accidental, but a case of "plain and simple" murder.

