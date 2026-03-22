Updated 22 March 2026 at 11:06 IST
Fatal Collision on NH 648 Claims Three Lives, Injures Eight Near Bengaluru's Rani Cross
Three women were killed and eight others injured when a lorry collided with a TT vehicle on NH 648 near Devanahalli in Bengaluru rural district, prompting a police investigation into the accident.
- India News
- 1 min read
Bengaluru: Three women were killed and eight others injured in a tragic road accident near Rani Cross, on the outskirts of Devanahalli in the Bengaluru rural district. The accident occurred on NH 648, which connects Hoskote and Dabaspet.
A lorry collided with a TT vehicle that was entering the service road from the highway. Due to the impact, a portion of the vehicle was completely crushed.
The deceased have been identified as Jayamma (60), Yashodamma (60), and Ganga (38), all residents of Tiptur in Tumakuru district. Kempamma, who was also in the TT vehicle, sustained serious injuries and has been shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru for advanced treatment.
In total, eight people, including the TT driver, were injured and are currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Devanahalli.
The accident caused a temporary traffic jam on the highway.
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Devanahalli traffic police visited the spot, conducted an inspection, and shifted the bodies to the mortuary via ambulance.
A case has been registered at the Devanahalli Traffic Police Station, and further investigation is underway.
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Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 22 March 2026 at 11:06 IST