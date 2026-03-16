Updated 16 March 2026 at 18:05 IST
Fatal Stunt: Class 12 Student Killed in High-Speed Collision During Bike Race in Lucknow
A Class 12 student, Naitik Kumar, was killed in a high-speed collision near Lucknow's Janeshwar Mishra Park after his motorcycle hit a scooter and crashed into a divider, with the entire incident captured on camera showing him standing on the bike moments before losing balance.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: In a tragic accident, a Class 12 student was killed following a high-speed collision involving multiple motorcycles near Lucknow's Janeshwar Mishra Park
The victim, identified as Naitik Kumar, was riding with a group of bikers when the crash occurred. He sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.
He was the son of an assistant engineer in the electricity department.
Crash Caught on Camera during High-Speed Ride
The incident reportedly took place while the group was engaged in high-speed riding near the park, and during the ride, Naitik’s motorcycle collided with a scooter, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.
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Following the impact, the Bullet motorcycle crashed into a divider, resulting in severe injuries.
The high-speed collision was captured on camera, showing the motorcycle hitting another vehicle while Naitik appeared to be standing on the bike moments before losing balance.
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The sudden crash also disrupted other riders in the group, causing chaos on the road.
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Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 16 March 2026 at 18:05 IST