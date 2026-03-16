Fatal Stunt: Class 12 Student Killed in High-Speed Collision During Bike Race in Lucknow | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In a tragic accident, a Class 12 student was killed following a high-speed collision involving multiple motorcycles near Lucknow's Janeshwar Mishra Park

The victim, identified as Naitik Kumar, was riding with a group of bikers when the crash occurred. He sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.

He was the son of an assistant engineer in the electricity department.

Crash Caught on Camera during High-Speed Ride

The incident reportedly took place while the group was engaged in high-speed riding near the park, and during the ride, Naitik’s motorcycle collided with a scooter, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

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Following the impact, the Bullet motorcycle crashed into a divider, resulting in severe injuries.

The high-speed collision was captured on camera, showing the motorcycle hitting another vehicle while Naitik appeared to be standing on the bike moments before losing balance.

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