Haryana: 'Filming Reel' On Delhi–Mumbai Expressway Turns Fatal, 18-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others Injured

Haryana: In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old boy was killed, and two of his friends were injured after being struck by a speeding truck while filming a reel on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Ferozpur Jhirka in Haryana's Nuh.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Moin, a Class XII student and resident of Shahpur Nangli village in Nuh.

His friend, Mohammad Shaad, and a third companion who was recording the video sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment.

A Fatal Tragedy

The group of friends had accessed the high-speed expressway, a restricted zone for pedestrians, to record content for social media.

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The horrifying moments leading up to the crash were captured on the smartphone used in the filming reel.

According to the video clip, Moin and Shaad were walking along the shoulder of the expressway, posing with energy drinks, while their friend filmed them from a short distance away.

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Distracted by the camera and engrossed in their performance, they failed to notice a speeding truck approaching from behind.

The truck, reportedly attempting to overtake another vehicle, veered toward the shoulder and rammed into the teenagers at high speed.

According to reports, the impact was so severe that it threw the boys several feet into the air.

Emergency Response and Investigation

The passerby rushed the injured teenagers to the nearby government hospital in Mandi Khera, where doctors declared Moin dead.

According to reports, his companions remain in critical but stable condition.

Subhash Chand, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sadar Ferozpur Jhirka police station, stated that the truck driver fled the scene immediately after the accident.

Police have launched an investigation and are searching for the unidentified truck and its driver.

This tragic event highlights the rising and often fatal trend of performing stunts or filming videos on major highways.