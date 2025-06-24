Father Beats Daughter To Death For Getting Low Marks In NEET Mock Test

Maharashtra: Father's fit of rage claimed the life of a 17-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Sangli, where the girl was brutally beaten by her own father for scoring low in a NEET mock test.

The victim, identified as Sadhna Bhonsle, scored 92.60% in her Class 10 board exams, a score many can just dream of, and was on her way to winning even bigger when she started preparing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Not Exam Pressure But Father Killed Daughter

NEET is a highly competitive entrance exam with over 20 lakh students registering for the exam every year. Amid the cut-throat competition, parents and children getting stressed over preparations is a common occurrence, nonetheless, a parent killing their child for scoring a little low is what nobody would have expected.

The father, Dhondiram Bhonsle, triggered by Sadhna's poor performance in a NEET mock test, allegedly beat her with a wooden handle of a stone grinder due to which she sustained serious injuries on her head.

Mother Filed Complaint Against Father

The incident occurred at Nelkaranji village in Atpadi tehsil on Saturday night. Sadhna was taken to Ushakal Hospital in Sangli but unfortunately breathed her last before she could receive treatment.

According to officials, both the girl's mother and brother were present at the scene. The mother filed a complaint at the police station on June 22, stating that her husband had beaten her up due to low marks, resulting in her death at the hospital.

The accused father was arrested and will be in police custody till June 24 while the case is under investigation.