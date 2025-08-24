Father Carries Dead Infant in Bag to DM Office After Hospital's Alleged Delay Over Money Leads to Newborn's Death

Lakhimpur: In a deeply distressing incident from Lakhimpur Kheri, a grieving father entered the District Magistrate’s office carrying the body of his newborn child in a bag.

The shocking visuals of the incident spread widely, triggering public outrage. Responding promptly, the District Magistrate confirmed that the hospital has been sealed and a thorough investigation has been initiated.

Sharing on X, the DM wrote, "In the case of the newborn's death, the district administration has sealed Goldar Hospital. Admitted patients are being shifted to the District Women's Hospital. On the instructions of the DM, ADM AK Rastogi visited Srijan Hospital and inquired about the condition of the expectant mother. Instructions were given for better treatment. The district administration stands with the affected family."

He accused a private hospital of repeatedly demanding more money while his wife was in labor, which he claims caused a critical delay in treatment and resulted in the infant’s death.

The father, Vipin Gupta, stated that he had admitted his wife to the Goldar Hospital for delivery. He reported that the hospital initially quoted ₹10,000 for a normal delivery and ₹12,000 for a Caesarean section. However, as his wife’s labor progressed, the hospital continually increased the charges.

Vipin Gupta managed to gather some money by 2:30 am, but the hospital again raised the fees and insisted on full payment before proceeding with any medical procedure. “I arranged the money by 2:30 am and even asked them if they are incapable, I should take my wife elsewhere. They went on increasing the charges further,” he said. He pleaded with them to begin the delivery, promising to arrange additional funds, but he alleged that the hospital staff refused, stating firmly that they would only operate after receiving the payment.

Tragically, the newborn died. Vipin Gupta further claimed that after the death, the hospital staff “threw my wife out on the road.” The family then sought assistance from a private surgeon.

In a final attempt to seek justice, he went to the District Magistrate. “I then went to the DM, and he came here with me. I was carrying my dead baby in a bag,” he added.