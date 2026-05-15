‘Favour To Pakistan’: Trump’s Iran Ceasefire Remark Draws Online Mockery For Shehbaz And Asim Munir

Donald Trump has once again stirred the diplomatic pot, this time by framing the US-Iran ceasefire as a personal favour to Pakistan, leaving Islamabad awkwardly looking to spin the narrative. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday as he returned from China, the US President said that he had agreed to halt hostilities with Tehran at the request of Pakistan, singling out Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir for special mention. Trump's remark instantly gave social media ammunition to ridicule Pakistan’s claims of impartial mediation and in the Middle East crisis.

Trump’s comment suggested that Washington had little to gain from the truce but had obliged Islamabad out of goodwill. “We did the ceasefire as a request from another nation. I would have really benefited from it, but we did it as a favour to Pakistan. They are terrific people, the Field Marshal and the Prime Minister,” he said. The phrasing struck many as patronising, implying that Pakistan’s role was more about seeking US approval than shaping the outcome.

Amidst the entire Donald Trump's “favour” comment episode, Pakistan, a country that has tried to present itself as a neutral broker, the public framing as a recipient of American benevolence landed awkwardly. The social media users also analysed the remark and ended up deeming it a bid to troll Pakistan.

In addition to all the embarrassment after Trump's statement, the backlash online was also immediate, with social media users mocking both Shehbaz and Munir over Pakistan's latest episode of diplomatic overreach, followed by public embarrassment. The episode has reopened questions about Pakistan’s credibility as a mediator, especially after earlier reports and satellite imagery suggested Iranian military aircraft had used Pakistani air bases during the conflict with the United States. Those reports have fuelled accusations that Islamabad was playing both sides while publicly pitching itself as an honest broker.

Advertisement

Trump’s Ceasefire Remarks And Pakistan’s Claimed Role

The US-Israel confrontation with Iran began on February 28 and was paused on April 8 after the warring parties agreed to a ceasefire claimed to be facilitated by Pakistan. Trump confirmed the timeline, stating that the truce came at Pakistan’s request and that he had no intention of resuming bombing for now. He reiterated that Washington would not permit Tehran to acquire nuclear weapons and said that Iranian negotiators had admitted that their damaged facilities lacked the technology and time to remove enriched uranium stockpiles.

US Vice President JD Vance led the first direct face-to-face US-Iran talks in Islamabad on April 11–12, which was a rare diplomatic opening. Trump also said that Chinese President Xi Jinping had also backed keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, a route critical for 20% of global oil supplies. Washington continued to insist that Iran end uranium enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief and the release of frozen funds.

Advertisement

Islamabad’s Balancing Act Under Scrutiny

Pakistan’s positioning has come under renewed scrutiny after claims that it quietly offered logistical refuge to Iranian military assets, including military fighter jets, while publicly claiming neutrality. The analysts suggested that the truth explained a familiar pattern of attempting to play multiple sides, only for events to expose inconsistencies. Trump’s public attribution of the ceasefire to Pakistan’s request has only amplified that narrative, giving opponents an opening to question whether Islamabad’s diplomatic outreach is substantive or symbolic.

Meanwhile, the social media users didn't forget to ridicule Pakistan after Trump's “favour” comment, which triggered a wave of memes and mockery directed at Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir: