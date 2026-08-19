FBI Wanted List Now Features Punjab Gangster Major Singh Accused Of Running US Drug And Arms Plot Linked To Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang

Los Angeles: The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has placed a Punjab-based gangster, Major Singh, on the US wanted list, alleging his involvement with an international criminal outfit operating across continents.

According to US officials, Major Singh is believed to be a member of a network that has extended the gang’s reach far beyond India.

As per the investigating team in the US, the case revolves around the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, a group that allegedly has active cells in several American cities, including Los Angeles.

The bureau has brought the name of Major Singh into focus as part of an intense probe to ascertain how the organisation allegedly coordinates activities between Punjab and overseas locations.

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The FBI’s move is seen as a major step in the agency’s efforts to dismantle a sprawling syndicate, since with the latest designation, US law enforcement has signalled that the network’s operations are now under direct federal scrutiny, and that the accused believed to be facilitating the work abroad will face charges in American courts.

Alleged Links To Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang

According to the FBI, Major Singh is associated with the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, with the agency alleging that the group is currently active not only in Punjab but also in parts of America, with Los Angeles cited as one of the key areas of operation.

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The US Officials stressed that the gang has built channels to move people, money and contraband across borders, and that the gang’s presence in California and other US regions has drawn sustained attention from the federal agencies.

Now, the inclusion of a Punjab-based figure on the wanted list showed how far the investigation has travelled in tracing those alleged connections.

Charges Include RICO Conspiracy, Arms And Drug Trafficking

The FBI has accused Major Singh of conspiring under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act, commonly known as RICO, a charge linked to alleged participation in an organised criminal enterprise.

The court documents and FBI statements further alleged that Major Singh was involved in planning the unlicensed purchase and trade of firearms. In addition, he faces accusations of conspiring to supply and distribute controlled substances.

The bureau has specifically asserted that Major Singh was engaged in the illicit trade of controlled substances, with the investigating team emphasising that narcotics formed a central part of the gang’s alleged business model, with supply lines stretching between India and the US.

Bigger Network Under Scanner

The FBI has made clear that the inquiry is not limited to one person, and according to the agency, the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang maintains a network that runs from Punjab to the United States, and that entire structure is now within the scope of the investigation.