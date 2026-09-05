FBI-Wanted Man Held In Jalandhar For $600,000 Company Fraud In US

Jalandhar: The Jalandhar police have taken into custody Manjit Singh Bedi allegedly wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for a fraud amounting to nearly $600,000, in a major breakthrough with international ramifications.

The arrest followed a complaint that was formally lodged at a city police station on August 16, which set in motion a detailed inquiry by the police. Acting on intelligence that surfaced just a few days ago, the cops mounted a targeted operation to locate the accused.

According to the Jalandhar Police Commissioner, a special team was constituted to track Manjit's movements after a credible input pointed to his presence. He was eventually intercepted while travelling and taken into custody, ending a chase that had stretched across continents.

The police alleged that Manjit Singh Bedi orchestrated the fraud in the United States under the garb of a company, duping victims between 2024 and 2025. The police stated that the quantum of the alleged cheating was around $600,000, a substantial sum that drew the attention of the federal agency.

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The police officials said that the modus operandi involved carrying out fraudulent transactions in the name of a company, though further details of the firm and the victims are still being pieced together as part of the ongoing probe.

Fled US After Ignoring FBI Notice, Reward Announced

The FBI had declared Bedi wanted in connection with the case and had reportedly directed him to surrender his passport and other relevant material to the agency. The police asserted that Manjit allegedly failed to adhere to that notice and instead fled America, making his way back to India.

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The seriousness of the case was underlined by the fact that the FBI had also reportedly announced a reward for information that could lead to his arrest, indicating that he had been on the agency's radar for some time.

Special Team Operation Leads To Arrest

The Jalandhar Police Commissioner stated that the apprehension was the result of a specific input and a coordinated effort by the special team. The arrest was executed without incident while Manjit Singh Bedi was on the move, suggesting that the police officers had been monitoring his travel pattern.