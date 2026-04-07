FCRA Amendment Bill: Congress Leader Venugopal Accuses Govt Of Restricting NGO Funding

New Delhi: Congress MP KC Venugopal has questioned the central government's “short-cut method” in pushing the FCRA (Amendment) Bill. The Congress leader has written a strongly-worded letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid a heated political slugfest over the FCRA amendments. The opposition has accused the Centre of trying to restrict foreign funding to NGOs and minority institutions under the garb of regulatory compliance.

Venugopal's letter followed PM Modi's recent remarks in Kerala, where he accused the UDF of "spreading lies" for "political gains". The Congress leader took strong exception to the Prime Minister's comments, saying they were made at a special occasion in Kerala.

In his letter, Venugopal raised three specific questions regarding the FCRA Bill, which included the procedure adopted for its introduction, the government's response to objections raised by the Opposition, and the rationale behind bringing the legislation during the election period.

The Congress parliamentarian asked why the Bill was introduced on the very last day before the Parliament recess. He also questioned the government's response to objections raised by Congress MP Manish Tewari, asking if the government had deliberately bypassed proper deliberation.

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He also expressed concerns about the implications of the proposed legislation on religious minorities, asking if the Bill was “a continuation of the persecution”.

Venugopal pointed to the pushback from religious and community leaders, which forced the Centre to scrap the proposed amendments. He asked if the government's decision to withdraw the Bill was evidence of a "guilty conscience".

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What Is FCRA (Amendment) Bill 2026

The FCRA (Amendment) Bill 2026, is a proposed legislation to tighten regulations on foreign funding for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in India. The bill seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, which governs the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contributions by individuals, associations, and companies. The primary objective is to prevent the misuse of foreign funds for activities disastrous to national interest, public order, or security.

The key provisions of the bill included the appointment of a designated authority to take over, manage, or dispose of assets created from foreign funds if an NGO's registration is suspended, cancelled, or not renewed. The bill also proposes fixed timelines for the utilisation of foreign funds, automatic cessation of registration upon expiry or non-renewal, and reduced imprisonment terms for FCRA offences from five years to one year. Additionally, the bill expands the definition of key functionary to include trustees, partners, and office bearers, making them personally liable for FCRA violations.

The bill has stirred row, with opposition parties and civil society groups expressing concerns over possible government overreach and the impact on minority institutions and NGOs. The analysts asserted that the bill grants excessive powers to the government, allowing it to seize assets and stifle dissenting voices. The government, however, maintains that the bill is necessary to address operational and legal gaps in the current law and prevent the misuse of foreign funds for anti-national activities.