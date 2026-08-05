'Clear Attack on Christians': US Congressman Says FCRA Bill Could Hit India-US Bilateral Ties
US Congressman Riley Moore criticized India's proposed FCRA amendment, calling it a "clear attack against Christians," warning it could strain India-US relations. The Bill allows government takeover of churches if FCRA registrations lapse, with reduced penalties for violations.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: A proposed amendment to India's Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) has drawn sharp criticism from US Congressman Riley Moore, who claimed the legislation amounts to a "clear attack against Christians" and warned that it could have implications for India-US bilateral ties if passed.
The Republican lawmaker from West Virginia, in a post on X, alleged that the proposed amendments would enable the Indian government to take over churches and religious charities after their FCRA registrations are cancelled, surrendered or lapse due to non-renewal.
Referring to Christianity's long history in India, Moore said the proposed changes were a matter of concern.
"This is a clear attack against Christians. If this bill proceeds in this way, it would be a point of major concern in our bilateral relationship with India," Moore said.
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The remarks come as Parliament debates the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 during the ongoing Monsoon Session.
Under the proposed legislation, the Centre can appoint a "Designated Authority" to take over the management of foreign contributions and assets created using such funds when an organisation's FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered or expires without renewal.
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The Bill also specifies that if such assets include a place of worship, the authority must ensure that its religious character is preserved.
The Bill also proposes reducing the maximum punishment for FCRA violations from five years' imprisonment to one year.
According to Ministry of Home Affairs data, 13,520 organisations received foreign contributions worth ₹55,741 crore between 2019 and 2022. As of July 15, 2026, India had 14,449 active FCRA registrations, while 22,498 had been cancelled and 15,212 had lapsed after being deemed expired.
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