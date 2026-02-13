'Fear Of Election Defeat': EPS Attacks DMK Over Women's Grant Worth Rs 5000, Calls It 'Patchwork Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls

Chennai: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami launched a sharp attack on the DMK government after Rs 5,000 was credited to women beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme, alleging that the move stemmed from “fear of election defeat.”

In a post on X, Palaniswami claimed the announcement is a result of fear of the upcoming 2026 Assembly Elections and AIADMK's door-to-door campaign exposing the government's failures.

He said that the Stalin government, which dragged its feet for 28 months without providing the Rs 1,000 (Magalir Urimai Thogai), is now reportedly giving a "Summer Special Grant" along with three months of arrears.

Palaniswami targeted Chief Minister MK Stalin, questioning the timing of the disbursal. "Have you seen what the fear of election defeat makes the puppet chief minister do? The Stalin government, which has been dragging its feet without paying the '1000 rupees' for 28 months, is now offering a 'summer special amount' in addition to the three-month amount. Did we not have summer in 2024 and 2025?" he wrote.

Advertisement

He further alleged that the government was attempting a "patchwork" ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Claiming that families had suffered financial losses under the DMK regime.

"After ruining Tamil Nadu into a state where there is no safety for women--from young girls to the elderly--do you really think the women of Tamil Nadu will believe this 'patchwork' job of depositing 'election-time money'"? he added.

EPS noted that the government has disbursed only Rs 34,000 since September 2023, while households have incurred a minimum loss of Rs 3,50,000.

Advertisement

"Since September 2023, the total amount your government has given is Rs 34,000. However, the minimum loss suffered by every household under your administration is Rs 3,50,000! Isn't this announcement a result of the fear you feel as @AIADMKOfficial goes door-to-door exposing this with the slogan #TheIncompetentGovt_YourHouseBillIsTheProof?," added the Tamil Nadu's Leader of Opposition.

Palaniswami accused the government of rejecting 1 crore Tamil women by limiting aid to "eligible candidates" and claims AIADMK's promise of Rs 2,000 per month to female heads of households will be implemented soon.

"Now, upon seeing the @AIADMKOfficial election promise I made to provide Rs 2,000 per month, and out of fear for the upcoming 2026 Assembly Elections, look at how this announcement comes out, people! It is amusing to see you claiming, "Oh no, they are trying to block the scheme," even though no one is stopping any scheme. You have failed for five years to fulfill your loud promise of providing aid to "all ration card holders." Instead, by claiming it is only for "eligible candidates," you have rejected 10 million (1 crore) Tamil women," added Palaniswami.

Palaniswami reiterated AIADMK's promise of Rs 2,000 per month to female heads of households under the Kula Vilakku Scheme if they come to power.

"With the massive support of the people of Tamil Nadu, the @AIADMKOfficial government will be formed within the next three months. Under the "Kula Vilakku Scheme," the promise I made to provide Rs 2,000 per month to all female heads of households will be implemented as soon as the Kazhagam (party) takes power," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan told ANI, "This Rs 5,000 rolled out now shows the desperation and fear of MK Stalin. This election is the end of DMK and the dynasty rule in Tamil Nadu." He further alleged that the scheme was aimed at appeasing women voters and would “definitely backfire on the DMK.”

Meanwhile, DMK workers celebrated the announcement across parts of the state. In Coimbatore, party cadres distributed sweets to the public after Rs 5,000 was credited to 1.31 crore women beneficiaries.

Earlier in the day, Stalin announced that Rs 3,000 had been deposited in advance for February, March and April, along with a Rs 2,000 "summer special package." He asserted that his government acted ahead of attempts to "block" the scheme due to the upcoming polls and promised that under "Dravidian Model 2.0," the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance would be doubled to Rs 2,000 if re-elected.