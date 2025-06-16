'Feel Very Safe Here': Foreign Tourists Return to Jammu and Kashmir, Urge Others to Visit 'Paradise'

In good news for the tourism sector of Jammu and Kashmir, foreign tourists have started returning to the Valley to explore its picturesque locales.

This marks a significant boost to the economy of Jammu and Kashmir, which relies heavily on tourism. The state's tourism sector, a key contributor to its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and employment, had suffered a setback following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. However, normalcy is gradually returning with the inflow of both domestic and foreign tourists.

Foreign tourists have said that they feel safe in Jammu and Kashmir and have also urged others to visit this 'paradise' and witness its breathtaking views.

"We feel very safe here. This is not my first time in Kashmir, and the Kashmiri people are always smiling — we really feel welcomed here. I’m sure we’ll come back again. This year, three groups from my company are visiting — a total of 60 people will be here," said Carolina, a tourist from Poland.

"It’s my first time here, and people are very friendly and hospitable. They want to take photos with us, and we’ve tried some delicious food. I’m excited to explore the paradise you have here — the mountains, the gardens we’ve seen — there’s so much to offer. This place is safe, and people should come here. You will feel great — come to the paradise of Kashmir," said another tourist, Margret.