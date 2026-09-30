Female College Student Killed, Another Injured After Municipal Corporation Water Tanker Hits Motorcycle in MP's Indore

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: A female college student was killed and another injured after a Municipal Corporation water tanker allegedly collided with their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Arpita Jhar, a resident of Katni, while her fellow, with whom she was travelling, was identified as Devyash Tripathi, and he sustained injuries in the accident. They were travelling on Chhota Bangarda Road when the incident occurred.

Aerodrome Police Station in-charge Vedendra Singh Kushwah told ANI, “Today an accident occurred on Chhota Bangarda Road in front of Tejaji Temple. A boy and a girl, both students of Symbiosis University, were travelling on a motorcycle and in the meantime a Municipal Corporation water tanker crossed the road. Their motorcycle came into contact with the rear tyre of the tanker, following which the girl came under the vehicle. She was taken to MY Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, while the male student sustained injuries in the accident.”

“The girl has been identified as Arpita Jhar, a resident of Katni district. We are further verifying details about the deceased student, including her local guardian, as she was from outside Indore,” he said.

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The officer further said that the police seized the water tanker of the Municipal Corporation and its driver, identified as Sohanlal, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

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