Fiery Crash in Vijayapura: Bike Rider Burnt Alive After Collision with KSRTC Bus
A head-on collision between a government bus and a motorcycle resulted in a massive fire near Kannolli toll gate in Sindagi taluk of Vijayapura district.
- India News
- 1 min read
Vijayapura: In a tragic incident, a head-on collision between a government bus and a motorcycle resulted in a massive fire near Kannolli toll gate in Sindagi taluk of Vijayapura district.
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The impact of the collision was so severe that the motorcycle caught fire instantly, leading to the bike rider being burnt alive on the spot. The fire later spread to the bus as well.
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