‘Fight For Constitution’: Lawyers Protest At Supreme Court Over Colleagues’ Detention During Protests

New Delhi: Lawyers on Tuesday staged a protest at the Supreme Court premises against the alleged assault and detention of their colleagues by police during ongoing anti-CEC protests against the Election Commission (EC). They read the Preamble of the Constitution to express solidarity with their colleagues and citizens.

The lawyers said the protest aimed at reaffirming their commitment to constitutional values and opposing the detention of advocates who were exercising their right to peaceful protest.

A lawyer said the protest was organised to express solidarity with colleagues and citizens who were allegedly subjected to police action while participating in peaceful demonstrations.

"We have all gathered here today to show our solidarity with our colleagues and with citizens of the country who have been brutalised for staging a peaceful protest. We are here to reaffirm our faith in constitutional values and to rededicate ourselves to the Constitution," the lawyer said.

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"It is the job of every lawyer to fight for the Constitution, to uphold the Constitution, and we today resolve again to fight for the Constitution, which is the primary job of a lawyer," the lawyer added.

Another lawyer said the protest was organised in response to the detention of advocates near their chambers and the Supreme Court, asserting that peaceful protest was a legitimate constitutional right.

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"Our advocate colleagues were detained, and we believe that it is their legitimate constitutional right. They have every right to raise their voice against the government, any individual or any institution on matters they believe are right," the lawyer said.

Emphasising the need to protect the independence and integrity of constitutional institutions, the lawyer said differences in political ideology should not undermine the shared commitment to the Constitution.

"What unites all of us, regardless of which party we support, which side we belong to or what our ideology is, is our Constitution and our institutions," the lawyer said.

The advocates also expressed gratitude to the Chief Justice of India for permitting them to assemble and for intervening in the matter. They said they read the Preamble and observed a silent protest as a mark of solidarity with the detained lawyers.

The lawyer further clarified that the gathering was not affiliated with any political party, adding that the protest was intended to defend constitutional rights and institutional integrity.

Condemning the detention of lawyers, another advocate said, "The detention of lawyers has been condemned. We have already issued a statement and resolution, and that resolution covers everything. In our resolution, it is very clear that the detention of lawyers is condemned. It is completely illegal, and it was not required."