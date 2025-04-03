'Figuring Out If Waqf Rhymes with Vote Bank?': Priyanka Gandhi’s WAQF Debate Absence Has The Internet Fuming

New Delhi: After a heated 14-hour debate between the government and the opposition, followed by multiple rounds of voting past midnight, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 was passed in the Lok Sabha with 288 votes in favor and 232 against. While the bill itself sparked intense discussions on social media, another major talking point emerged—the absence of key Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, despite their vocal opposition to the bill outside Parliament.

Several social media users were quick to highlight the absence of the Gandhi family during the debate, questioning why they chose to stay away despite the Congress party’s strong objection against the bill. Even Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi , who attended the session, did not actively participate in the debate.

Priyanka Gandhi Absent Despite Congress’ Whip

Ahead of the session, the Congress had issued a three-line whip mandating the presence of all its Lok Sabha MPs for the next three days in the Parliament. However, Priyanka Gandhi, a key face of the party, was missing. The opposition has repeatedly criticized the bill, calling it “unconstitutional.” The INDIA bloc had also made it clear that they would neither stage a protest nor walk out but would instead press for a vote on the contentious legislation in both Houses of Parliament.

Just last month, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi had accused the central government of undermining democratic processes in Parliament by avoiding proper discussions.

“The opposition is often accused of disrupting Parliament, but this government itself sabotages due process. This is something new for everyone to see,” she had stated.

However, her absence during such a crucial debate raised eyebrows, with critics pointing out the contradiction between her statements and her actions.

Rahul Gandhi Calls Waqf Bill ‘Unconstitutional’

While Priyanka Gandhi has yet to address her absence, Rahul Gandhi took to social media platform X to express his strong opposition to the bill, calling it a “weapon to marginalize Muslims.” However, his silence in Parliament did not go unnoticed.

“The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is a weapon aimed at marginalizing Muslims and usurping their personal laws and property rights. This attack on the Constitution by the RSS, BJP, and their allies is aimed at Muslims today, but it sets a precedent to target other communities in the future. The Congress party strongly opposes this legislation as it attacks the very idea of India and violates Article 25, the Right to Freedom of Religion,” he wrote.

Social media users questioned why he and Priyanka Gandhi failed to participate in the debate when Congress was allotted 1 hour and 40 minutes to present its case in the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi Family’s Absence Sparks Online Criticism

Rahul Gandhi’s social media post attracted sharp reactions, with netizens questioning his and Priyanka Gandhi’s absence during the debate. Many accused the Congress leadership of failing to take a firm stand when it mattered most.

“He keeps saying he isn’t given time to speak in Parliament, and now, when the entire country is debating such an important bill, he delegates it to Gaurav Gogoi and stays silent. Priyanka, of course, didn’t even show up especially after the Christian community in Kerala backed the bill,” one user wrote.

“Where were you when this bill was being debated in Parliament today?” another asked.

A third user criticized the Gandhi siblings, saying, “Even independent MPs spoke today, but you and Priyanka remained silent and absent. What does that say?”

Others accused the Congress of holding India back: “Why is your party so determined to keep India in the dark ages? Can’t you work together to move the country forward instead of always obstructing progress?”

Another commented, “Both you and your sister were missing from Parliament—enough said.”

One user said, “Your absence from the Lok Sabha during the Waqf Bill debate proves that Congress has once again betrayed the country.”