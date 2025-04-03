Rahul Curled Up Posture During Waqf Debate Goes Viral: 'RaGa Reels Dekh Raha Hai?' Ask Netizens

Waqf Debate in Lok Sabha: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has been facing severe criticism from the netizens for his absence during the crucial debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Adding fuel to the fire, his late arrival — dressed casually in cargo track pants, T-shirt and chappals — became a talking point, with netizens questioning his seriousness about parliamentary proceedings.

Netizens also spotted Rahul Gandhi sitting in a curled-up posture moments before the crucial voting on the Waqf Bill. While some speculated that he was watching reels, others humorously suggested he was taking a quick nap. The Leader of Opposition's easy-going sitting position started off a lighthearted banter on social media. The image quickly went viral, sparking a flurry of reactions.

Parody Account Mocks Rahul with Humorous Twist

A parody account of Rahul Gandhi also took a playful jab at him over his casual sitting posture in the Parliament yesterday. The account humorously posted - “I wasn’t sleeping, I was meditating and that we defeat the Modi government’s Waqf Amendment Bill" - as what Rahul Gandhi has to say on the backlash. This witty remark X post soon went viral with netizens sharing and reacting to the lighthearted take on the political scene.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra Escape Crucial WAQF Amendment Bill Debate

Gandhi, who represents Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha, was expected to take the floor and oppose the Bill, given that the Congress party was allotted 1 hour and 40 minutes for the discussion. However, he remained absent throughout the debate and only showed up when it was time to cast his vote. The laid-back body language on the floor of the house caught the attention of social media users, who took potshots at Rahul Gandhi. He was called out for his lack of commitment on such a significant debate.

Notably, not only Rahul Gandhi, the other member of the Gandhi family was also not present during the debate. The absence of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra , Wayanad MP further drew criticism.

Earlier in the day, speculation was rife that Rahul Gandhi would lead the Congress’ opposition to the Bill. Instead, he held internal discussions with Congress MPs on the party’s stance before the bill was tabled but refrained from taking the floor himself, leaving the task to other party leaders.