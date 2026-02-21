‘Files Will Be Opened’: AIADMK Trains Guns On CM Stalin & Son Over ‘Party Fund’ Cut Allegations In Rs 1,020-Cr ‘Cash-For-Jobs’ Case

Chennai: Following the Madras High Court's direction on Friday, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) had asked to register an FIR against Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru.

The opposition party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), has levelled fresh allegations of corruption against the ruling government in Tamil Nadu, accusing senior leaders of shielding a minister from legal action despite reported evidence of irregularities in public tenders.

The court's intervention centres on a detailed dossier submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which mentions voluminous details (232 pages) under Section 66(2) of the PMLA in October and December 2025 and says the state should have acted on that information without hesitation.

In a tweet, AIADMK claimed that documents submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) contained details of alleged commission payments ranging from 7.5% to 10% in government tenders, purportedly collected under the label of a “party fund".

Advertisement

According to the opposition, these claims were included in a dossier sent to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police, with specific references appearing on page 51 of the report.

The controversy centres around Municipal Administration Minister K. N. Nehru, whom the AIADMK has accused of involvement in alleged large-scale corruption.

Advertisement

The party further alleged that despite an order from the Madras High Court directing authorities to register a case, there had been delays in initiating legal proceedings.

In its statement, the opposition also targeted Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, alleging that the state government deliberately avoided filing a case to protect both the minister and political interests linked to what it described as a “father-son alliance".

The ruling party has not yet issued a detailed response to these specific accusations.

The AIADMK drew comparisons with earlier investigations involving former minister Senthil Balaji, suggesting that similar legal scrutiny could have wider political consequences if applied consistently.

"If the Senthil Balaji case threatened the inner circle, the Nehru case touches the Chief Minister and his son directly," an AIADMK spokesperson stated.

The party claimed that alleged corruption within the Municipal Administration Department alone could amount to Rs 1,020 crore, raising questions about potential irregularities across other government departments.

Political observers note that corruption allegations have increasingly become a focal point of Tamil Nadu’s political discourse as parties position themselves ahead of upcoming electoral battles.

The AIADMK’s statement also hinted at future investigations should there be a change in government, asserting that pending files would be reopened and examined.

However, allegations shared by political statements must be substantiated through formal investigations and judicial processes before conclusions can be drawn.

As of now, no court has delivered a verdict on the claims referenced by the opposition.

The developments are expected to intensify political tensions in the state, with both ruling and opposition parties likely to sharpen their narratives in the coming weeks.

Whether the allegations translate into formal legal action remains dependent on investigative agencies and court directives.

The DVAC has been ordered to conduct an "expeditious investigation" into the matter. With the 2026 assembly elections approaching, the AIADMK has vowed that all government files will be reopened and "the masks will be torn off" if they return to power.