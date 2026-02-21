Patiala House Court Reserves Order on Remand, Bail of Youth Congress Leaders Over 'Shirtless' Protest at AI Summit

New Delhi: The Patiala House Court on Saturday has reserved its order on the remand and bail pleas of four Indian Youth Congress leaders arrested in connection with their ‘Shirtless’ protest during the AI Summit in Delhi. The accused had filed bail applications, and Delhi Police sought five days’ custody, citing the need for further investigation.

Delhi Police Alleges ‘International Conspiracy’ to Defame India

While seeking remand, Delhi Police told the court that the protest was similar to one staged in Nepal and was part of a conspiracy to defame the country internationally.

The public prosecutor said that the accused raised anti-national slogans in the presence of international leaders and prominent figures. The police further claimed that the protesters were waving T-shirts bearing the Prime Minister’s photograph and messages against him during the demonstration.

According to Delhi Police, four individuals from different locations came together and got the T-shirts printed as part of a planned act.

Police Claim Injuries to Personnel

During the hearing, the counsel for the accused opposed the remand plea, calling the case a result of political vendetta, and maintained that the protest was peaceful while denying allegations of violence.

However, the government lawyer told the court that the accused beat up policemen during the protest, and three to four personnel sustained injuries when officers attempted to stop the protesters. One officer was allegedly pushed and injured in the process.

The police also informed the court that the accused are residents of different states, and further investigation is required in those locations as well. Officials said the mobile phones of the accused have been seized and need to be examined to verify whether any funding was received.

Delhi Police argued that custodial interrogation is necessary to identify and arrest other accused who allegedly fled the scene and to ascertain where the T-shirts were printed.

'Shirtless' protest inside AI summit venue

Printed Shirt that Congress Workers Wore

The controversy comes after Indian Youth Congress workers barged into the ongoing AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Friday and staged a ‘shirtless’ protest.

The protesters marched inside Hall No. 5, wearing or holding white T-shirts printed with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. The T-shirts carried slogans such as “India-US Trade Deal", “Epstein Files", and “PM is compromised".