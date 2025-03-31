Filmmaker Arrested for Rape, Assault in Ghaziabad, Woman Later Claims He Was Framed | Image: Representative image

New Delhi: A 45-year-old filmmaker, Sanoj Mishra, was arrested in Ghaziabad on Sunday for allegedly raping and assaulting a woman under the pretext of marriage. Mishra, who gained social media attention after offering a film role to a girl whose pictures from Maha Kumbh went viral, was taken into custody after his bail plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court.

Abuse and Forced Abortions

According to police, an FIR was registered at Nabi Karim Police Station in central Delhi based on the complaint of a 28-year-old woman. She initially accused Mishra of physical abuse, forced abortions, and threats during their four-year live-in relationship in Mumbai.

The complainant alleged that Mishra had coerced her into three abortions and later refused to marry her, prompting her to approach the police. Medical records supporting her claims were retrieved from Muzaffarnagar, police added.

Filmmaker’s Secret Marriage Exposed

During the investigation, police discovered that Mishra was already married and had a family in Mumbai, a fact he allegedly concealed from the complainant.

Woman Later Retracts Allegations, Calls Mishra “Innocent”

In a five-minute video that surfaced online, the complainant reversed her stance, claiming that Mishra was "innocent" and his arrest was part of a conspiracy.

She admitted to having fights with Mishra but denied being coerced or assaulted. "Yes, I lived with him, but he never forced me," she said in the video.