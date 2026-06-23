'Final Destination' Moment: Loaded Dumper Truck Causes 190-Foot Bailey Bridge in Kinnaur to Snap

A terrifying, cinematic moment unfolded in the Urni Dhank area on Tuesday when a 190-foot-long iron Bailey bridge over the roaring Sutlej River collapsed like a house of cards. A heavy dumper truck crossing the vital structure plummeted directly into the gorge below, with the driver miraculously surviving with only minor injuries in what social media users are calling a real-life ‘Final Destination’ escape.

The incident occurred around 11:00 AM on a crucial section of National Highway 5. The route connects Lahaul and Spiti with the Kinnaur district.

CCTV footage captured the bone-chilling sequence. A yellow dumper truck, reportedly carrying a heavy load of sand, began traversing the narrow iron bridge. Just as the vehicle neared the center, the structural frame snapped under the immense stress, folding completely in half before diving into the rocky river basin alongside the falling debris.

Seconds from Tragedy

Witnesses and local residents rushed to the edge of the collapse, fearing the worst for the driver, however, aside from intense shock the driver was safe.

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The terrifying nature of the footage quickly went viral across digital platforms, with many internet users expressing anxiety over the unpredictable hazards of driving on mountain terrain. For everyday commuters in the region, the accident highlighted the persistent fear of crossing aging infrastructural links in the lower Himalayas.

Overloading Under Scrutiny

Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), local police, and the Public Works Department (PWD) arrived at the site to investigate the failure. According to preliminary reports from the administration, the bridge had clear warning signs prohibiting heavily overloaded freight.

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