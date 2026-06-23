As Mammootty Receives Padma Bhushan, Dulquer Salmaan Turns His Biggest Cheerleader, Alka Yagnik And R Madhavan Also Bestowed With Padma Awards

Malayalam star Mammootty received the prestigious Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema and the arts. He was bestowed with the honour by President Droupadi Murmu at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II, Rashtrapati Bhavan. In the second civil investiture ceremony, the president of India conferred 65 Padma Awards, including two Padma Vibhushan, seven Padma Bhushan and 56 Padma Shri. The first ceremony was held on May 25. Mammootty's son Dulquer Salmaan was his biggest cheerleader as he lauded his father for receiving the honour while being seated among the attendees. Over a five-decade-long career in the film industry, Mammootty has featured in over 400 movies in various Indian languages.

Dulquer Salmaan cheered for his father Mammootty as he received the Padma Bhushan | Image: X

Among other recipients from the entertainment world were singer Alka Yagnik, who was bestowed with the Padma Bhushan for her contribution to the field of music and arts. Yagnik has sung over a thousand songs in multiple Indian languages over her 4-decade-long career in the film and music industry.

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Alka Yagnik was bestowed with the Padma Bhushan for her contribution to music and arts | Image: X

Actor R Madhavan also received the Padma Shri. His family members, including his wife Sarita and son Vedaant, were present at the Padma Awards ceremony.

R Madhavan received the Padma Shri in the presence of his family members | Image: X

Lovingly called Maddy, the Indian actor featured in over 1200 TV episodes before transitioning into films. He has featured in over 75 movies in various Indian languages. He is also associated with organic hydroponic farming in Mumbai and coconut farming in Tamil Nadu. He was last seen in the blockbuster Dhurandhar franchise, directed by Aditya Dhar, where he essayed the role of the chief of the Indian intelligence service, Ajay Sanyal.