Final Hours! Maharashtra HSRP Deadline: Heavy Fines and RTO Restrictions Await Non-Compliant Vehicles- Check Penalty

New Delhi: Starting July 1, vehicle owners in Maharashtra who have not yet installed High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) will face a ₹1,000 fine. The state Transport Department and Traffic Police are set to begin an enforcement drive across the state following the final deadline on June 30.

Beyond the financial penalty, vehicles lacking HSRPs will be barred from accessing various Regional Transport Office (RTO) services. Compliance is now mandatory for all vehicle owners whose vehicles were registered prior to April 1, 2019.

Despite multiple deadline extensions from the state government, only 1.08 crore vehicles have been fitted with HSRPs, accounting for approximately 49 percent of the nearly 2.1 crore eligible vehicles.

With over ten million vehicles still non-compliant, the government has mandated strict enforcement under Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Officials have confirmed that vehicle owners caught without HSRPs during inspections will be subject to a ₹1,000 fine.

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The crackdown will also impact routine RTO transactions, as vehicles lacking HSRPs will be ineligible for services including ownership transfers, address changes, the addition or removal of hypothecation, re-registration, vehicle modifications, and permit renewals.

This requirement, however, does not extend to the renewal of fitness certificates. Officials have clarified that vehicle owners who secured an HSRP installation appointment on or before June 30 will be granted a temporary reprieve from enforcement until their scheduled appointment date.

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To expedite the rollout, Maharashtra has been divided into three zones, each with a designated agency for HSRP installation: Rosmerta Technologies Ltd. for Zone 1, Real Industries Ltd. for Zone 2, and FTA HSRP Solutions Pvt. Ltd. for Zone 3. The government has set official HSRP rates at ₹450 for two-wheelers, ₹500 for three-wheelers, and ₹745 for light, medium, and heavy motor vehicles; these charges include fitment fees but exclude GST.