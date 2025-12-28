Osman Hadi Murder Suspects Fled To India Via Meghalaya Border: Dhaka Police

Dhaka: The Dhaka Metropolitan Police has claimed that two prime suspects in the murder of Bangladeshi political activist Sharif Osman Hadi fled to India via the Meghalaya border following the killing.

Addressing a press briefing at the DMP Media Centre, Additional Commissioner SN Nazrul Islam said the suspects, identified as Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Sheikh, entered India via the Haluaghat border in Mymensingh with the help of local associates.

According to police, the duo were initially received by an individual identified as Purti after entering India, following which a taxi driver named Sami transported them to Tura city in Meghalaya. Bangladeshi authorities have received informal inputs suggesting that both Purti and Sami have since been detained by Indian authorities, though official confirmation is awaited.

Additional Commissioner Nazrul Islam said the Bangladesh government is maintaining communication with Indian authorities through formal and informal channels to ensure the arrest and extradition of the suspects.

Shooting Of Osman Hadi

Inqilab Moncho convenor, Sharif Osman Hadi, was one of the prominent figures behind the July Uprising of 2024 that led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government. He was shot in the head by masked attackers in Dhaka on December 12. He was flown to Singapore for treatment, however, he died six days later. Hadi was set to fight the upcoming elections in Bangladesh in February.

Following his death, widespread unrest and violence erupted across Bangladesh, with mobs targeting media houses, cultural organisations and minority communities in several regions. The violence further strained India–Bangladesh relations amid allegations that Hadi’s killers escaped into Indian territory.

