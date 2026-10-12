FIR Filed Over Alleged AAP Demonstration Near Gurudwara Bangla Sahib; Civil Society Group Demands Action

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have registered a Formal First Information Report (FIR) following a complaint by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) against senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and MLAs, including party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

The complaint centres on allegations of disruption near Gurudwara Bangla Sahib during a recent protest, alongside the alleged circulation of misleading social media posts and videos.

Police authorities have initiated an investigation and are analysing video footage provided with the formal complaint to determine the timeline of events.

The legal action follows statements from DSGMC President Harmeet Singh Kalka, who highlighted "great resentment within the Sikh community" over the incident.

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Kalka alleged that several AAP workers entered the thoroughfare adjacent to the historic shrine under the guise of protesters, where they unfurled political banners, posters, and raised slogans.

Kalka argued that these activities violated the decorum and sanctity associated with the religious site.

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"There is great resentment within the Sikh community regarding the manner in which some AAP workers entered Gurudwara Bangla Sahib posing as protesters, unfurled banners and posters, and staged a demonstration," Kalka stated.

He noted that while the demonstration occurred on a public thoroughfare and protesters did not step onto the inner premises of the gurudwara, the identified individuals were associated with the AAP.

Additionally, the DSGMC raised concerns regarding the entry of uniformed police personnel near the shrine during the incident.

Kalka stated that the committee had requested the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to instruct personnel to avoid entering the premises in uniform during tense situations to maintain restraint.

The issue has drawn attention from civil society groups. The Citizens for Fraternity Forum (CFF), a collective of civil society representatives, has written to the Delhi Police requesting a thorough probe into the allegations.

Copies of the letter were also dispatched to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and National Commission for Minorities Chairperson Harjit Singh Grewal.