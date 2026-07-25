BREAKING: CJP Protest Over With Immediate Effect As Govt Accepts All Its Demands | Key Announcements From Joint Presser

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday announced the calling off of the students' protest at the joint press conference with the Central government. The conference was held in New Delhi shortly after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the Union Education Minister.

Here are the key announcements made at the joint presser:

'All Demands Accepted, Protest Withdrawn': CJP

Cockroach Janta Party's Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das, representing CJP at the conference, declared that the party has withdraw the agitation in "good faith, with the understanding that the agreed-upon terms will be executed within the agreed-upon timelines."

CJP's Ashutosh Ranka added that the government has accepted all its demands after 36 days of protest. Addressing the protesters, he added, “We urge everyone to peacefully withdraw from protests sites.”

Advertisement

Pradhan's resignation had been the key demand of the CJP. CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke has earlier stressed that the protest will not end until Dharmendra Pradhan is removed from his ministerial post.

FIR Against Student Protesters Withdrawn

The second demand of the CJP was that all the FIRs filed against the protesters, not just in Delhi but in all BJP-ruled and BJP-allied states, should be withdrawn.

Advertisement

At the presser, Saurav Das stated, “The government has accepted this demand as well. Furthermore, the withdrawal will be done shortly. The government has assured us that it will share copies of all the FIRs filed – as per our last information, 15 to 20 FIRs were filed in Delhi – and we will receive those copies within three to four days in any case."