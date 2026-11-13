FIR registered Against Jharkhand Congress MLA Bhushan Bara Over Rape Allegation; Legislator Calls it 'Fabricated Conspiracy'

Ranchi, Jharkhand: An FIR has been registered against Congress MLA Bhushan Bara, representing the 70-Simdega Assembly constituency, following a rape complaint by a minor, reported ANI.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Niraj Kumar said an FIR has been filed at the Vidhan Sabha Police Station in Ranchi based on the written complaint. He declined to share further details or names at this stage, confirming only that a rape accusation has been levelled against the MLA.

According to the complaint, the minor alleged she was brought to Ranchi in May 2026 by two women on the pretext of enrolling her in school and supporting her education. Instead, she claimed, she was taken to Bara’s official residence and made to perform domestic work. In June, she was allegedly taken back to Simdega, forced to carry bricks and sand, and later returned to the Ranchi residence. She further stated that she faced physical assault, verbal abuse and inadequate food during this period.

The complainant alleged that on the afternoon of August 5, while going upstairs at the residence to serve water to the MLA, she was forcibly assaulted and raped by him. Noting that her father is deceased and her mother abandoned her in childhood, she sought action under the POCSO Act against Bara, action against the two women for physical and mental harassment, and police protection, citing threats linked to the accused’s political influence, as per reports.

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Police have begun an investigation.

Bara has strongly denied the allegations, describing them as “completely fabricated” and a conspiracy by political opponents aimed at damaging his reputation and the work he has been doing. Speaking to ANI, he said he and his wife treat the young people associated with them like their own children and support several in education and professional training, including nursing courses. He clarified that the complainant was not an employee but one of many youngsters they help, who address the couple as “Bada Papa” and “Badi Mummy.”

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According to reports, the second-term MLA alleged that the complainant is being misled by individuals expelled from his organisation along with anti-social elements. He claimed she was taken from her home without informing her family, coached, and made to level false accusations against him. “Nothing wrong has ever happened to any of them,” he said.

His wife, Joshima Khakha, also rejected the charge, saying it was orchestrated to tarnish her husband’s image, according to reports. She reportedly stated that the girl had been brought to their residence for education and was studying there. Khakha alleged that the complainant’s grandparents were not informed when she was taken away and emphasised that Bara is known in Jharkhand, particularly in Simdega, for helping people, especially young girls, whom the couple treat as their own daughters.

The case remains under investigation.