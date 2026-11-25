Kolkata, West Bengal: A fire broke out at a cloth godown in a multi-storey building on AJC Bose Road in the Mullickbazar area on Wednesday.

Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations are underway. No casualties have been reported so far.

Fire officer Shyam Chandra Mondal said the fire is on the ground floor and operations are still underway.

"It seems to be under control for now; we'll see how things progress. Ten fire tenders have arrived. We have also set up a fire pump at an open water source, which we are using to draw water for firefighting," he told ANI.

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West Bengal Minister of State for Fire and Emergency Services Koushik Chowdhury said the situation is currently under control.

"There isn't a major fire, perhaps a small amount inside, but mostly, it is just smoke. Our fire brigade officers, including all the Assistant Fire Officers (AFOs), are doing an excellent job; they arrived promptly after receiving the alert. The local residents have also been very helpful, assisting right from the very beginning. Ten families were living here, and we have successfully rescued all of them; everyone else is safe," he told ANI.

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On reaching the site, TMC MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said the fire appears to be still burning with a great deal of smoke rising.