Fire Breaks Out At Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave Fire Tenders Rushed To The Scene
Alerted at 7:06 PM, the Delhi Fire Services promptly deployed five fire engines to the scene.
- India News
- 1 min read
A fire erupted in the basement of a hotel in southwest Delhi's Humayunpur Village, adjacent to Safdarjung Enclave. Alerted at 7:06 PM, the Delhi Fire Services promptly deployed five fire engines to the scene. The flames, which had consumed furniture stored in the basement, were successfully contained and extinguished within about 15 minutes.
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