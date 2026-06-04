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  • Fire Breaks Out At Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave Fire Tenders Rushed To The Scene

Fire Breaks Out At Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave Fire Tenders Rushed To The Scene

Alerted at 7:06 PM, the Delhi Fire Services promptly deployed five fire engines to the scene.

Garvit Parashar
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A fire erupted in the basement of a hotel in southwest Delhi's Humayunpur Village, adjacent to Safdarjung Enclave. Alerted at 7:06 PM, the Delhi Fire Services promptly deployed five fire engines to the scene. The flames, which had consumed furniture stored in the basement, were successfully contained and extinguished within about 15 minutes.
 

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Published By:
 Garvit Parashar
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