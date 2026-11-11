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  • Fire Breaks Out at Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik's Pavan Garh Bungalow Opposite Mantralaya

Fire Breaks Out at Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik's Pavan Garh Bungalow Opposite Mantralaya

A fire broke out at Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik's Pavan Garh bungalow opposite Mantralaya in Mumbai. Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot to control the blaze.

Melvin Narayan
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Mumbai: A fire broke out at Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik's bungalow, Pavan Garh, located opposite Mantralaya in Mumbai. Thick smoke was seen billowing from the official residence as fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and launched efforts to douse the flames. 

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Further details are awaited.

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Published By:
 Melvin Narayan
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