Fire Breaks Out at Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik's Pavan Garh Bungalow Opposite Mantralaya
A fire broke out at Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik's Pavan Garh bungalow opposite Mantralaya in Mumbai. Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot to control the blaze.
- India News
- 1 min read
Mumbai: A fire broke out at Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik's bungalow, Pavan Garh, located opposite Mantralaya in Mumbai. Thick smoke was seen billowing from the official residence as fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and launched efforts to douse the flames.
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Further details are awaited.
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