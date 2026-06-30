Fire Breaks Out at Parikrama Revolving Restaurant in Delhi, Building Evacuated

New Delhi: A fire broke out at Delhi's iconic Parikrama Revolving Restaurant in Antriksh Bhavan on Barakhamba Road on Tuesday afternoon, triggering a swift emergency response. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the blaze originated in the restaurant's kitchen and was brought under control within half an hour.

The Delhi Fire Department received a call regarding the fire at 3:40 pm, following which seven fire tenders, including a specialised Bronto Sky Lift rescue vehicle, were rushed to the spot. Firefighters managed to contain the blaze by around 4:10 pm, after which cooling operations were initiated to prevent any flare-up.

Further, Delhi Fire Department official Mukesh Verma confirmed that the fire was confined to the kitchen chimney and the accumulated oil inside it.

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"At 15:40, the Fire Control Room received a report of a fire in the kitchen of Parikrama Restaurant. Fire tenders from the nearest station and our specialised Bronto Sky Lift were immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, fire personnel found the fire burning in the kitchen chimney and the accumulated oil inside it. The fire has now been completely brought under control," Verma said.

He added that no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

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Officials also said that the building was evacuated as a precautionary measure while firefighters worked to clear the smoke from the premises.

"The building is being evacuated and will be reopened once the smoke has completely cleared," Verma added.