Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Sadar Bazar Market

Fire tenders rushed to the shop to douse the flames. | Image: X

New Delhi: A major fire erupted this afternoon at a shop in Sadar Bazar’s Main Market, near Qutub Chowk in Matka Gali.

According to the reports, the fire broke out at around 3:50 pm today.

The blaze was first reported after passersby noticed dense smoke billowing from the premises and alerted authorities. As many as 27 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to douse the flames. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

As rescue efforts are underway, adjacent shops have been cleared and closed. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.