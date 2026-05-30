Fire Breaks Out at Spark Minda Factory in Noida Sector 59, Workers Injured

A fire broke out at the Spark Minda manufacturing facility in Noida’s Sector 59 on Saturday (May 30th, 2026), reportedly injuring several workers and causing damage to the property.

The incident triggered an emergency response as smoke from the building could be seen from a distance. While the cause of the blaze remains unknown, the flames spread through the facility.

Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after the alert. Eight fire engines are working to contain the flames, and five ambulances are stationed nearby to handle medical emergencies.

Rescuers are checking the facility to ensure everyone has been safely evacuated.

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Police and fire officials have cordoned off the surrounding roads to clear the way for emergency vehicles. Local authorities advise commuters to avoid the Sector 59 industrial area while the operation continues.

Further updates will follow as official investigation details are released.