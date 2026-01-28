Fire Breaks Out At Warehouse In Haridwar, Efforts On To Douse Flames

Haridwar: A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in the Bairagi camp in Haridwar on Wednesday. Efforts are on to douse the fire.

This is a developing story. Further details will be updated.

Earlier, in another similar incident, three people were killed after a massive fire engulfed a warehouse in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas on Tuesday. The fire was finally brought under control after a 7-hour long operation by fire officials.

The fire which broke out in the warehouse of a branded momo and cake manufacturing company in Nazirabad, Anandpur at 3 am, then spread over to the adjacent godown of a decorator's shop. Six workers who were working on the night shift in the two neigbouring godowns got trapped owing to the incident.

"On 26th January 2026, early morning at 3 am fire from our neighboring warehouse spread into our premises which led to a complete burn down of one of our warehouse premises at Anandpur, Kolkata. Our hearts are immersed with grief and pain for having lost 2 of our valued employees and a NIS Contracted security guard in this entire catastrophe. The fire that emerged from the neighboring premises reportedly started due to unauthorized cooking at their warehouse. This fire engulfed not only our men, our spirit too," the momo company said in a press release.