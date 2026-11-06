Fire Breaks Out In 4 Coaches Of Karmabhoomi Express In Punjab, Panic Among Passengers

New Delhi: A fire broke out in four coaches of the Karmabhoomi Express near Sarai Banjara railway station in Punjab on Friday, November 6, triggering panic among passengers travelling on the train. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the affected coaches, prompting concern among passengers and people in the surrounding areas.

The incident involved Train No. 12508, which operates between Amritsar and New Jalpaiguri. According to reports, the fire broke out while the train was moving near Sarai Banjara in the Rajpura area of Punjab's Patiala district.

The fire was first noticed in the fifth coach from the engine. The blaze subsequently affected four coaches, leading to panic among passengers onboard.

Visuals from the spot showed flames and thick smoke billowing from multiple coaches of the train. The incident caused alarm as passengers attempted to move away from the affected compartments.

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Short Circuit Suspected As Cause Of Fire

According to reports, a short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire. However, the exact cause of the incident has not been officially confirmed so far.

The fire reportedly occurred near Basantpura railway station, close to Sarai Banjara and approximately 15 kilometres from Rajpura. The incident was also reported near Rajpura in Patiala district.

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There have been no reports of injuries or loss of life in the incident so far. However, further details regarding the extent of damage to the coaches and the circumstances that led to the fire are awaited.

Railway officials and emergency personnel responded to the situation as visuals of the burning coaches emerged. The incident has raised concerns over passenger safety, with further information about the cause of the fire and the subsequent response awaited.